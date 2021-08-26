Galaxy Buds 2: Pairing your new wireless earbuds with any device is easy. Here's how

CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are small but powerful earbuds with good sound and reliable active noise canceling. And at $150, they're less expensive and just as capable as Apple's AirPods Pro. And if you look around enough, you'll find the Buds 2 on sale. In fact, last week Woot ran a deal that got you a pair of Buds 2 for $125 before they were even officially released. Crazy.

And just like Apple's AirPods, Samsung has built some smart features in the Buds 2 that make tasks like pairing the earbuds with your phone a breeze. Well, if you own a Galaxy or Android phone, that is. Below I'll walk you through pairing the Buds 2 with a Galaxy phone, an Android phone, an iPhone and a PC or Mac, just to cover all the bases.

How to pair your Galaxy Buds 2 to a Samsung Galaxy phone

By far the easiest pairing process for the Buds 2 is with a Samsung Galaxy phone, like the new Galaxy Z Flip 3.

To get started, check to see if you have the Galaxy Wearable app installed on your phone (it should be, but if not you can get it here).

Next, place the Buds 2 charging case with the earbuds still inside it next to your phone and open the case. A second or two later your phone will ask if you want to connect the Buds 2 to your phone. Tap Connect and then follow the rest of the prompts which consist of installing the necessary plugins for the Buds 2, and approving any permission requests so the earbuds can do tasks such as read your notifications to you.

Sarah Tew/CNET

How to pair your Galaxy Buds 2 to an Android phone

With phones outside the Samsung Galaxy family, like the Pixel 5A or Motorola Edge, you'll need to start by installing the Galaxy Wearable app from the Play Store.

After the app is installed, open it and tap Start. Next, place the Buds 2 case next to your phone with the earbuds still inside it and wait for your device to scan and then find the Buds 2 as an available device. You should see "Galaxy Buds2" show up as an available device a second later. Tap to select.

You'll need to follow the rest of the process in the app, approving any permission requests and installing the necessary plugin for the Wearable app to interact with the Buds 2.

Sarah Tew/CNET

How to pair your Galaxy Buds 2 to an iPhone, iPad or Mac

Samsung has said it's focusing its efforts on making sure the Buds 2 perform the best for Galaxy owners (and by extension, Android users). So with the Buds 2, there isn't an iPhone app for the Buds 2 to help adjust settings or install software updates.

That doesn't mean you can't use the Buds 2 with your iPhone, though. You can still pair them by placing the case next to your iPhone and going to Settings > Bluetooth and looking for the Buds 2 to show up under the Other Devices section. If after a few seconds you don't see the Buds 2, you'll need to reset the earbuds by long-pressing on both touchpads while the earbuds are still in the case.

When the indicator light in the case starts blinking green and then red, you can stop touching the panels and then you should see the Buds 2 show up as an available Bluetooth device. The same steps can be followed for an iPad.

On a Mac, pair the Buds 2 by going System Preferences > Bluetooth and with the case open and then waiting for the Buds 2 to show up as an available device. You may need to long-press on both earbuds in order to force them to go into pairing mode.

Now playing: Watch this: How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2

How to pair your Galaxy Buds 2 to a PC

Connecting the Buds 2 to a PC is really easy. If your PC is running Windows 10, all you have to do is place the case next to your PC and open it. Windows 10's Swift Pair feature will recognize the earbuds and an alert will show up asking if you want to connect the Buds 2. Click Connect and your computer will take care of the rest.

Now that your Buds 2 are paired to your preferred device, make sure to check out all of the tips and tricks we could come up with for Samsung's latest wireless earbuds. Looking for a new Samsung phone? Check out our reviews of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.