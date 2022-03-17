Galaxy A53 and A33: Everything Samsung Revealed at its Galaxy A Event

Samsung

Just over a month after Samsung's last Unpacked presentation (where the Galaxy S22 phones and Tab S8 tablets were unveiled), the company announced two devices in its more midrange Galaxy A line. The stars of the show were the new additions to its budget-friendly Galaxy A series of phones, the Galaxy A53 and A33.

The Galaxy A53, which is the successor last year's Galaxy A52 5G, features a 6.5-inch screen, 5G connectivity and four rear cameras all for $450 and £399 (roughly AU$615). That's $50 cheaper than what last year's A52 cost at launch. The latest affordable Galaxy A phone also sports a few new camera tricks, including a way to erase unwanted background objects and Fun Mode, Samsung's take on Snapchat-esque AR filters.

Samsung's Galaxy A33, which will not be sold in the US, falls between the Galaxy A13 and new A53. At £369, it's slightly pricier than the $250 Galaxy A13 5G but cheaper that the Galaxy A53. Unlike the A53's price decrease over last year, the A33's starting price has risen from last year's £249 A32 5G.

Samsung updated the Galaxy A family as the market for budget smartphones has grown increasingly competitive. Apple just last week launched the $429 iPhone SE, while Google's Pixel A phones have become a mainstay in its lineup.

Samsung's focus on budget smartphones is relatively new but seems to have resonated with shoppers so far. A-series phones accounted for 58% of Samsung's overall smartphone sales in 2021, according to Counterpoint Research data provided to CNET.