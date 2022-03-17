Apple Mac Studio Review Samsung Unveils A53 5G iPad Air 2022 Review Instagram Suspends Kanye West Netflix Streams Zelenskyy's Comedy Show Marvel's 'Moon Knight' on Disney Plus
Galaxy A53 and A33: Everything Samsung Announced at Today's Event

Two new models joined Samsung's Galaxy A series.

Mary King , , Lisa Eadicicco
Flier for the Samsung Galaxy A event on March 17, 2022, showing seven 'A' letters in different colors with emojis, illuminating lights, neon outlines, and more possible hints.

Samsung announced two new Galaxy A phones today.

Just over a month after Samsung's last Unpacked presentation (where the Galaxy S22 phones and Tab S8 tablets were unveiled), the company announced two devices in its more midrange Galaxy A line. The stars of the show were the new additions to its budget-friendly Galaxy A series of phones, the Galaxy A53 and A33.

The Galaxy A53, which is the successor last year's Galaxy A52 5G, features a 6.5-inch screen, 5G connectivity and four rear cameras all for $450 (£399 or roughly AU$710). That's $50 cheaper than what last year's A52 cost at launch. The latest affordable Galaxy A phone also sports a few new camera tricks, including a way to erase unwanted background objects and Fun Mode, Samsung's take on Snapchat-esque AR filters.

Samsung's Galaxy A33, which will not be sold in the US, falls between the Galaxy A13 and new A53. At 369 euros (£329, which is roughly $410 or AU$590), it's pricier than the $250 Galaxy A13 5G but cheaper that the Galaxy A53. Unlike the A53's price decrease over last year, the A33's starting price has risen from last year's £249 A32 5G.

Samsung updated the Galaxy A family as the market for budget smartphones has grown increasingly competitive. Apple just last week launched the $429 iPhone SE, while Google's Pixel A phones have become a mainstay in its lineup. 

Samsung's focus on budget smartphones is relatively new but seems to have resonated with shoppers so far. A-series phones accounted for 58% of Samsung's overall smartphone sales in 2021, according to Counterpoint Research data provided to CNET.

