Galaxy A33 Images, Specs Appear to Leak Ahead of Samsung Event

Samsung

Samsung is expected to unveil some of its latest midrange and budget phones as part of its Galaxy A event on Thursday. Ahead of the virtual event, images and details of the rumored Galaxy A33 5G appear to have popped up online.

Reputable tipster Evan Blass, aka @evleaks on Twitter, on Tuesday share images of what appears to be the Galaxy A33 in gold, black and light blue color options. The images show the rear camera setup as well as a small teardrop notch on the front display.

Rumored specifications for the Galaxy A33 5G are also making the rounds but should be taken with a grain of salt until Samsung unveils official details. The phone is rumored to have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1280 processor and, as the name suggests, support 5G.

The Galaxy A33 is also rumored to have a 48MP main rear camera as well as a 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP lens for portraits. It may also have a 13MP front camera. The photo is also rumored to come with a 5000mAh batter and support 25W charging.

Samsung's Galaxy A event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on March 17. It's set to stream on Samsung's website and YouTube channel.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.