From iOS 16 to an M2 MacBook Air, Everything Apple Revealed at WWDC 2022

What's happening Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC, is where the company shows off the next versions of its operating systems and occasionally notable new hardware to run them on. Why it matters Knowing what's coming for Apple's popular product lines is essential when deciding whether to buy now or wait for the next model.

As usual, Apple's WWDC 2022 was jam-packed with something for everyone, from the latest version of Apple's flagship iPhone operating system, iOS 16, and its latest chip, the M2, to the newest hardware that puts it all in (or on) your hands -- in this case, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13. High-profile new features include Safety Check, which is intended to help people in danger of domestic violence.

Want a play-by-play, detailed summary? Check out our archived live blog. Read on for the highlights and links to all our stories.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13 For the first time in ages, Apple has redesigned the Air, and it's with the M2 chip in mind. It's still an aluminum unibody, but now it's uniformly thin at 11mm and weighs 2.7 pounds. Plus, new colors! MagSafe returns, leaving your two Thunderbolt ports available, and it retains an audio jack. It finally gets an upgrade to a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, with 500 nits max brightness and P3 gamut. A 1080p webcam brings it up to parity with its siblings, along with a quad-speaker system (with Spatial Audio support) and three-mic array. Thanks to the improved GPU in the M2 and a focus on performance per watt, Apple says the Air delivers the same battery life and better performance. It finally supports fast-charging, and the new adapter has a second USB-C port. The 13-inch MacBook Pro also gets the M2 chip, with better performance thanks to an active cooling system. It hasn't been redesigned, though. The MacBook Air starts at $1,199 (£1,249, AU$1,899). The MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 (£1,349, AU$1,999). They both start shipping next month, and both offer a $100 discount for students and educators. Apple's keeping the M1 MacBook Air around as well, offering a sub-$1,000 computer ($999, £999, AU$1,499), again with a $100 education discount. Apple Reveals 2022 MacBook Air

MacOS Ventura Window management with grouping improves in Stage Manager, which also includes drag-and-drop multitasking. Better Spotlight searching incorporates sports and web image search, full-window search results and more detailed info on music and movies. (In iOS, Spotlight moves to the home screen.) Search within Mail adds instant suggestions and synonyms, also on mobile. It naturally receives the same updates as iOS for Messages. Safari's Shared Tab Groups mean you can send friends and family your latest shopping picks. Goodbye passwords and hello Passkeys -- Touch ID and Face ID come to Safari for logging into sites. Also on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, naturally. Improvements in its Metal graphics API include MetalFX upscaling for faster game rendering and added API for faster loading of game assets. Resident Evil Village and No Man's Sky are getting ported to the Mac for the first time; Resident Evil Village is coming later this year. Handoff comes to FaceTime so you can jump from device to device, and Continuity Camera finally lets you use your iPhone camera as your webcam. It will support a split view for straight ahead and desktop views. Apple Gives Us a First Look at MacOS Ventura

