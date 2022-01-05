Fossil, Razer partner up for a gaming-themed Gen 6 watch at CES 2022

Lexy Savvides/CNET

Fossil and Razer are revealing a limited-edition Gen 6 smartwatch at CES 2022 Wednesday, themed after Razer's gaming PCs.

Dubbed the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch, the watch is essentially the same as Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatch from last year. The watch comes with Razer-themed green and black straps along with three themed watch faces included in the software. The chroma watchface will allow you to set up a colorful theme similar to the lighting on a Razer keyboard.

The two other Razer themed watchfaces include Text, which spells out the time, and an Analogue theme.

Apart from the bands and the watch faces, the Fossil Gen 6 ships with Google's Wear OS 2, with plans to upgrade to Wear OS 3 sometime in mid- to late 2022. The Gen 6 line debuted last summer, with a particular focus on being able to charge its battery from zero to 80% in 30 minutes and its faster Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chip. The watch also includes GPS, a heart rate sensor, Sp02 blood oxygen sensor and Bluetooth 5.0 LE connectivity.

The Gen 6 watch will also eventually get support for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, which Fossil said will be coming in the near future. Alexa will be preloaded onto the watch, and will activate when Amazon adds that version of the assistant to Google's app store.

The watch will go on sale Monday with a 44mm black case, starting at $329. The limited edition will only be 1,337 units, because why not. It costs a bit more than the standard Gen 6's starting price of $299 (£279, AU$499).

A Fossil rep told CNET that the Razer collaboration is partially a test to see how the gaming audience would approach the smartwatch, whether it's a new customer, an existing customer or someone who would be into the limited edition element of this smartwatch.

Fossil is also unveiling its Gen 6 collaboration with Skagen Wednesday, which will be known as the Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch in a 42mm case size. The metal bezel on the Falster is slimmer than the Razer, but the display and everything else about the watch is identical to the other Gen 6 models.

The Skagen watches will come in several colors, including cases in silver, rose gold, charcoal and black. Strap options will be available in stainless steel mesh, silicone and leather. The Skagen Gen 6 line releases Wednesday and will be starting at $295.