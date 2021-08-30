Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch line touts faster charging speeds, and eventually Wear OS 3

Fossil

Fossil unveiled Monday its new Gen 6 line of smartwatches, which arrive this fall and in 2022 will receive Google's new Wear OS 3 in an update. Despite its initial launch on the previous version of Wear OS, Fossil is touting the watch's faster Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chip from Qualcomm and a claimed charging speed of 80% from zero in 30 minutes.

The watch line is priced between $299 and $319 in the US, which roughly converts to £220 and AU$410, and is now available for preorder.

Also unlike Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4, which does sport Wear OS 3 right now, Fossil's Gen 6 does include more of Google's services like the Google Assistant along with support for iOS and Android.

Battery life in particular takes a big focus for the watch. In addition to the charging claim, the watch includes a variety of battery modes for 24 hours of battery life up to multiple days when choosing an Extended Battery Mode.

The watch comes in 44mm and 42mm case size options, is swimproof up to 3 ATM (good for swimming but likely not for deeper diving), has 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. Health sensors in the watch include one for continuously tracking heart rate and an Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen.

Fossil is among several manufacturers that will be supporting Google's new Wear OS 3 smartwatch platform, which was revealed earlier this summer as a collaboration between Google and Samsung. The watch platform is also due to receive features from Fitbit after Google competed its acquisition of the fitness wearable maker. Fitbit will also make its own Wear OS 3 watch at some point, but until then recently revealed the Fitbit Charge 5, a fitness-focused wearable that does not run any version of Wear OS.