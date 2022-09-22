AirPods Pro 2 Review Ice Cream Cone Day iPhone 14 Pro Camera Best Mac VPN Gifts Under $50 Pico 4 VR Headset Apple Watch Ultra Review Best Keyboards
Forget Leaks: Google Itself Fully Reveals Pixel Watch on YouTube

Our first extensive look at the Google Watch in motion -- and how it will look on your wrist.

David Lumb headshot
David Lumb
An enlarged image of the Pixel Watch, likely a render, showing the front and side crown of the smartwatch.
Google released an official design video of the Pixel Watch weeks before its expected launch.
Google

There's not much mystery on how the upcoming Pixel Watch will look, but Google has one last trick: revealing the watch itself in a minute-long YouTube video weeks ahead of the fall Pixel Event on October 6, when we expect the launch of the long-awaited smartwatch.

The video shows the Pixel Watch from plenty of angles, though not every one we could think of (an underside photo would be nice). While some of this footage is probably rendered, the Watch shows up in person -- or rather, on a person's arm, giving us an idea of how big it will be.  

Google released the first teaser images of the Pixel Watch at Google I/O 2022 back in May and has trickled out photos and details ever since. That doesn't mean we know everything about the Watch, with the latest leaks suggesting a $350 starting price, which sits between the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ($279) and the just-released Apple Watch 8  ($399) in price.