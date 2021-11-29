For Cyber Monday, Amazon still has Beats Studio Buds for $50 off plus a $10 gift card

David Carnoy/CNET

The Beats Studio Buds have recently been $50 off their list price of $150 at several retailers, including , Amazon and , their lowest price to date. However, Amazon was one-upping its competitors by also offering a $10 Amazon gift card at check out with the code BYZPPJADUODB at checkout. That Amazon deal has now carried over for Cyber Monday.

To be clear, these aren't the newer $200 Beats Fit Pro earbuds. But with the arrival of that AirPods Pro competitor, I assumed we'd see some nice discounts on the earlier and less feature-rich Beats Studio Buds, and sure enough, here they are.

The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips.

While the Beats Studio Buds' noise cancellation isn't as good as you get from the AirPods Pro or Beats Fit Pro, they do have a transparency mode that lets ambient sound in and they're decent for making calls. Ultimately, their fit and sound quality are their strongest selling points. And at $100, they'll be half the price of the Beats Fit Pro. (That one has no advertised Black Friday discounts, but I'll let you know if they pop up.)

Be aware that the Beats Studio Buds come in red while the Beats Fit Pro currently don't. Other color options include black and white. Read our Beats Studio Buds review.

Note that Best Buy is offering to new subscribers. That offer isn't highlighted on Amazon.