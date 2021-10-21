Foldable phone price cut: Save up to $200 on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3

Lexy Savvides/CNET

If you've been on the hunt for Samsung's newest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, now would be a good day to snag one. Amazon is currently offering the lowest price for both of Samsung's 2021 foldables to date following their debut in August. To be clear, these are unlocked models with no carrier commitments. You can find the both for cheaper, but only if you trade-in your old phone and go with carrier commitments.

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, an "aluminum armor" body, a design based on a clamshell flip phone and more. Now $850, this deal represents a discount of $150 from the phone's original price. CNET's Patrick Holland says it could be "the first foldable phone you'll consider buying."