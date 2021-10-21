iPod at 20 Trump social network Moderna booster Pixel 6: Everything to know 100-million-year old crab Uncharted movie trailer
Foldable phone price cut: Save up to $200 on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3

This is the largest sale so far for the foldables, not including trade-ins and carrier deals.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 water resistance

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, shown above, are discounted on Amazon today. 

 Lexy Savvides/CNET

If you've been on the hunt for Samsung's newest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, now would be a good day to snag one. Amazon is currently offering the lowest price for both of Samsung's 2021 foldables to date following their debut in August. To be clear, these are unlocked models with no carrier commitments. You can find the both for cheaper, but only if you trade-in your old phone and go with carrier commitments. 

Galaxy Z Flip 3: $850

Save $150
Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, an "aluminum armor" body, a design based on a clamshell flip phone and more. Now $850, this deal represents a discount of $150 from the phone's original price. CNET's Patrick Holland says it could be "the first foldable phone you'll consider buying."

$850 at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,600

Save $200
Patrick Holland/CNET

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 opens from a regular phone to a 7.6-inch square tablet. It's futuristic design is "something you'd see in a sci-fi movie," Holland says in his review of the foldable. Now priced at $1600, the foldable is $200 less than its initial cost at launch earlier this year. 

$1,600 at Amazon