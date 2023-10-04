X

Flip Phone Face-off: Phantom V Flip 5G vs. Motorola Razr vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5

Tecno's new flip phone is cheaper than competing offerings from Samsung and Motorola. But what features are you compromising on for that lower price? We compare the specs side-by-side.

Sareena Dayaram
Sareena Dayaram
Sareena Dayaram Senior Editor
Sareena is a senior editor for CNET covering the mobile beat including device reviews. She is a seasoned multimedia journalist with more than a decade's worth of experience producing stories for television and digital publications across Asia's financial capitals including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Mumbai. Prior to CNET, Sareena worked at CNN as a news writer and Reuters as a producer.
Expertise Huawei, Oppo, smartphones, smartwatches Credentials
  • More than a decade of journalism experience
See full bio
Sareena Dayaram
2 min read
tecno phantom v flip
Tecno

You may not have heard the name Tecno before. But the Chinese phone maker appears determined to build a name for itself globally. After launching a striking foldable phone early this year, it's back with a $600 flip phone, which makes the Phantom V Flip 5G the most affordable flip phone currently on the market. 

One of the standout features of the V Flip 5G is its circular cover display, which is visually striking and can be turned into an always-on display. Tecno calls it the planet cover screen, and it seems to have a consistent design language from the Phantom V Fold, the company's book-style foldable launched in February. In addition, the V Flip has a 4,000 mAh battery and ships with a 45W charger and protective case.

However, Tecno's inaugural flip phone comes amid growing competition in the flip phone subcategory. Motorola announced its Razr 2023 this year -- which will have a cheaper price than the $1,000 Razr Plus -- just before Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5.  

Read More: Samsung's New Flip Phone Highlight's Clamshell's Comeback

The Phatom V Flip offers some flagship features for that lowered price, but you may also have to compromise on some features that you get in its pricier competitors. The biggest differences, at least on paper, are the the processor, cameras, cover screen design (and presumably usability too), and IP rating. The Razr 2023 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 have larger squarish cover screens, whereas Tecno has that unique round one. Tecno says the cover screen can be used to show widgets. By comparison, the Motorola Razr can run entire apps and the Z Flip 5 takes a more curated approach by only allowing apps and widgets that are tailored for use on its smaller screen. 

You also get one less camera. The V Flip 5G has a 64-megapixel main camera, but doesn't have a second ultra-wide camera, which can be found on each of the offerings from its rivals. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Phantom V Flip also has a Mediatek 8050 processor, which is a step below the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 used in the Razr 2023. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 meanwhile runs on Qualcomm's top-of-the-line chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. There is also no official IP rating for water and dust resistance on the Phantom V Flip.

For more details on how the Phantom V Flip 5G stacks up against the Motorola Razr and Galaxy Z Flip 5, check out CNET's specs chart below. 

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G vs. Motorola Razr vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5


Tecno Phantom V FlipMotorola Razr 2023Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Display size, tech, resolution, refresh rate, brightness Cover: 1.32-inch AMOLED (466 x 466 pixels, 60Hz) Internal: 6.9-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2640, 120Hz)Cover: 1.5-inch, OLED (194 x 368 pixels); internal: 6.9-inch (2,640 pixels x 1,080)Cover: 3.4-inch AMOLED (728 x 720 pixels); internal: 6.7-inch AMOLED (2,640 x 1,080 pixels), 1-120Hz
Pixel density Cover: 352ppi Internal: 413ppiCover: 282 ppi, Internal: 413 ppiCover: 306 ppi, Internal: 425 ppi
Dimensions (inches) Open: : 171.72 x 74.05 x 6.95mm Closed: : 88.77 x 74.05 x 14.95mmOpen: 2.91 x 6.73 x 0.29 in; Closed: 2.91 x 3.47 x 0.62 inOpen: 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 in; Closed: 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 in
Dimensions (millimeters) Open: 171.72 x 74.05 x 6.95mm Closed: 88.77 x 74.05 x 14.95mmOpen: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35 mm; closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8 mmOpen: 165.1 x 71.88 x 6.89 mm; closed: 85.09 x 71.88 x 14.99 mm
Weight (grams, ounces) 194g (6.84 oz)189 g (6.65 oz)187 g (6.6 oz)
Mobile software Android 13Android 13Android 13
Camera 64-megapixel (main)64-megapixel (main), 13-megapixel (ultrawide)12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
Front-facing camera 32-megapixel32-megapixel10-megapixel
Video capture 4K4K4K
Processor Mediatek Dimensity 8050Snapdragon 7 Gen 1Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM/storage 8GB + 256GB8GB + 128GB8GB + 256GB/512GB
Expandable storage NoneNoneNone
Battery/charging speeds 4,000 mAH (45W charger inside box)4,200 mAh3,700 mAh (dual-battery)
Fingerprint sensor SideSideSide
Connector USB-CUSB-CUSB-C
Headphone jack NoneNoneNone
Special features Circular cover display, 45W charger, cheapest flip phone in 2023IP52, 5G-enabled, foldable display, 30W wired charging, 5W wireless charging5G-enabled, IPX8 water resistance, 25W wired charging, wireless charging, wireless power share, dual SIM
US price off-contract $600TBA$1,000
UK price TBDTBA£1,049
Australia price TBDTBAAU$1,649

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans