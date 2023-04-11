Fitbit Will Soon Let You Log In With Your Google Account

Fitbit users will soon be able to log in with their Google accounts, the companies said in a press release on Tuesday. The new login method will go live this summer.

When the feature goes live, existing Fitbit account holders will be able to move their accounts over to Google, which owns Fitbit. The company says this will give people greater convenience as they can log in with one password. Google also says this move gives Fitbit owners added privacy controls, including the ability to manage their Fitbit data in the Google Privacy Center.

Much like when it acquired Fitbit in 2021, Google reiterated its commitment to privacy, saying Fitbit health and wellness data won't be used for Google Ads.

Fitbit account holders will need to move their accounts over to Google by 2025.

Google acquired Fitbit in 2021 for $2.1 billion, saying the deal was about breaking further into the wearables space and not about siphoning data. The search giant reiterated it would protect Fitbit data privacy, which came on the heels of scrutiny from the European Commission. Since then, Google heavily integrated Fitbit's features into its first wearable released last year, the Pixel Watch. While Google's encroachment on Fitbit territory may have been seen as an affront, Fitbit CEO James Park, now head of Google's wearable division, said the brand isn't going anywhere.

It seems, however, that the Fitbit-infused Pixel Watch has been selling well. While official sales figures haven't been released from Google, early reports indicate the Pixel Watch is pushing product, with 880,000 units shipped in the final quarter of 2022.