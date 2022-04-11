Fitbit Gets FDA Clearance for AFib Detection Feature

Lexy Savvides/CNET

FitBit has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its atrial fibrillation detection algorithm, Google said Monday.

The technology, which Google says will be coming soon to a range of heart-rate-enabled devices, passively assesses your heartbeat rhythm. If it comes across anything that suggests AFib, it will then alert you through the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications feature.

Google earned clearance for the AFib-detecting technology partly because of a 2020 Heart Study which monitored over 455,000 participants for five months. The study found that Fitbit detected and correctly identified AFib episodes 98% of the time, when compared to ECG patch monitors.

Fitbit's ECG app already offers a way to periodically check your heart rhythm, but the new AFib detection feature will provide a more consistent, alway-on method of monitoring.

AFib is a type of irregular heart rhythm that affects over 33 million people worldwide, according to the tech giant. It can be difficult to detect, and can also increase a person's risk of stroke.