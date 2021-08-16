Fitbit Charge 5 leak appears to show new design for the fitness tracker

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The next iteration of Fitbit's Charge fitness tracker could be getting a new look. The Fitbit Charge 5 may feature a new rounded design and color display, according to renders from leaker Evan Blass posted to Twitter on Saturday.

With the addition of a curved screen, the Fitbit Charge 5's possible new design could be similar to the Fitbit Luxe, which was released in April.

Although the render from Blass didn't share any specific specs for the new fitness tracker, they did show three different color options for the Fitbit Charge 5 including a teal, cream and black.

Google, which owns Fitbit, didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.