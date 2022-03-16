FCC revokes authorization of more Chinese telecom providers

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Federal Communications Commission banned two more Chinese owned telecommunication companies from operating in the US market, as the agency continues to revoke the right of companies with ties to the Chinese government to operate in the US over national security concerns.

In a 4-0 vote on Wednesday, the agency barred Pacific Networks and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComNet, from providing domestic and international service to customers in the US. The move is the latest in a series of actions the FCC has taken to guard against potential espionage in US communications networks from China. In January, the FCC https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-revokes-china-unicom-americas-telecom-services-authorityto operate in the US. Last year, it revoked the authorization for China Telecom Americas. It has also banned gear from telecommunications companies, Huawei and ZTE.

The agency's vote on Wednesday is part of a greater effort by the US government to crack down on China's role in US telecommunications, amid concerns that equipment or services operated by Chinese companies with close ties to the Chinese government could be used to gather intelligence and spy on Americans.

The move is another indication that President Joe Biden, who took office more than a year ago, is following a similar hard-line policy toward China as his predecessor, President Donald Trump, who also moved to ban 5G wireless technology from Chinese companies in the US.

National security agencies have warned for years of the dangers of using gear from Chinese companies, such as Huawei and ZTE. They've also warned against letting Chinese telecommunication service providers from operating in the US. Politicians on Capitol Hill have been sounding the alarm, too.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said the agency's actions are part of a greater effort to ensure that Americans trust the security of the US communications networks.

"Communications networks depend on trust," she said. "That's why during the past year the Federal Communications Commission has made it a priority to increase trust with a series of initiatives to support network security."

Chinese officials have long denied allegations that state-owned companies are being used for espionage in the US. They say there is no evidence to support the US claims and that the bans on Chinese telecom providers and equipment makers is a tactic to stifle competition from Chinese companies.

"The US has flagrantly overstretched the concept of national security and abused state power to hobble a Chinese company, which gravely undermines international trade rules and hurts the legitimate rights and interests of global consumers including those in the US," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, during a press conference in January. "The Chinese government supports companies concerned in defending their own interests in accordance with law, and will continue to take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."

The FCC's actions against Chinese carriers have drawn attention in Beijing, with in January saying the U.S. was using security as a pretext to revoke the license of a Chinese company. He called it "an abuse of state power to suppress Chinese companies."