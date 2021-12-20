FCC reaches settlement with AT&T, Verizon and others over 911 outages

Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T, Verizon, Intrado and CenturyLink (now Lumen Technologies) have agreed to settle the US Federal Communications Commission's investigations into the network outages that led to failed 911 calls in 2020. The four companies will implement compliance plans that adhere to the FCC's 911 rules, as well as pay a total of $6 million in settlement payments, according to a Friday announcement from the FCC.

"The most important phone call you ever make may be a call to 911," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in the commission's release addressing the settlement. "It's vital that phone companies prevent these outages wherever possible and provide prompt and sufficient notification to 911 call centers when they do occur."

In November, T-Mobile agreed to pay a $19.5 million settlement with the FCC over an investigation into the carrier's 911 outages that happen in June 2020.