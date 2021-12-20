Omicron update Think you're 'fully vaccinated'? Elon Musk says he'll pay over $11 billion in taxes New EV tax credits in doubt YouTube TV, Disney reach new deal Spider-Man: No Way Home's historic opening weekend

FCC reaches settlement with AT&T, Verizon and others over 911 outages

The companies have agreed to pay a total of $6 million.

att-logo-2

AT&T, Verizon, Intrado and CenturyLink (now Lumen Technologies) have settled the FCC's 911 outage investigations.

 Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T, Verizon, Intrado and CenturyLink (now Lumen Technologies) have agreed to settle the US Federal Communications Commission's investigations into the network outages that led to failed 911 calls in 2020. The four companies will implement compliance plans that adhere to the FCC's 911 rules, as well as pay a total of $6 million in settlement payments, according to a Friday announcement from the FCC.

"The most important phone call you ever make may be a call to 911," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in the commission's release addressing the settlement.  "It's vital that phone companies prevent these outages wherever possible and provide prompt and sufficient notification to 911 call centers when they do occur."

In November, T-Mobile agreed to pay a $19.5 million settlement with the FCC over an investigation into the carrier's 911 outages that happen in June 2020.  

See also