FCC Leaks More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring Details

We've been hearing a lot about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Ring wearable, as well as its next folding tablet-smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which are both expected to launch in July. Now, we're starting to hear more about its svelter flip phone-inspired cousin, the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

FCC testing records that were found and written about by MySmartPrice, suggest that the Z Flip 7's battery will be rated at 3,790 mAh, a slight increase from the 3,700 mAh in last year's Z Flip 5. The FCC reportedly also indicated that the Galaxy Ring will range in finger sizing from 5 to 12, with slightly larger batteries in the larger sizes.

Samsung representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FCC records are the latest indication that Samsung appears on track to announce its next set of devices in July, as rumors have long said. What we still don't know, however, is how Samsung will position these devices against the industry's typical wave of fall announcements, including Apple's expected iPhone 16 line and Google's expected Pixel 9 series. Even Motorola is expected to announce upgrades for its well-regarded Razr devices, according to latest rumors from Android Central.

One rumor that hasn't leaked is pricing. Tablet-like folding phones are typically expensive, with asking prices of $1,800 before discounts and incentives. The flip phone-inspired devices are more affordable, with last year's Z Flip 5 starting at $1,000. Still, that sticker price is far higher than standard smartphones like the Galaxy S24 line, which typically start at $800.

Though Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 likely won't be as strong sellers as its more mainline Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, they will represent another opportunity for the company to discuss is growing AI efforts. Samsung has already said it plans to use its smartphones and wearables to bolster its Galaxy AI in a variety of ways. The Galaxy Ring and upcoming smartwatches, for example, are expected to tap into the company's AI tools for health. The smartphones, meanwhile, will likely tap into generative AI tools such as media editing, language translations and messaging.