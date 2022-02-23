Facebook's Meta Aims to Make AI Assistants Smarter

Getty Images

Chatting with an AI assistant can feel frustrating, especially when the conversation doesn't flow naturally or the assistant doesn't understand a command.

Meta, formerly Facebook, has been working on a solution. On Wednesday, the social media giant unveiled a new project that aims to improve AI assistants. Called Project CAIRaoke, the effort could also help Meta build better assistants in augmented reality glasses and virtual reality headsets.

Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

Meta has been betting big on the metaverse, virtual spaces where people will be able to work, socialize and shop. AR and VR are both a crucial part of Meta's vision of the future, even though the metaverse is still largely hypothetical. This also isn't the first time the social media giant has been pushing people to join immersive online spaces, and it's unclear if the hype around the metaverse will eventually fizzle out. Still, Project CAIRaoke is just one example of how Meta is trying to design the technology needed to build the metaverse.

Meta CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg view the metaverse as the successor to the mobile internet. Instead of staring at a screen, people will feel like they're present with another person in a virtual space, he says.

"That's going to require advances across a whole range of areas, from new hardware devices to software to building and exploring worlds. And the key to unlocking these advances is AI," Zuckerberg said at a virtual event Meta held on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg showcased how assistants could work in a virtual world through a demonstration of an AI concept called Builder Bot.

In the demo, an avatar of Zuckerberg asks Builder Bot to create a scene of a park but changes his mind and asks to go to the virtual beach. He then asks the bot to add clouds, an island and even a hydrofoil, something Zuckerberg has been photographed riding in the physical world.

"As we advance this technology further you'll be able to create nuanced worlds to explore and share experiences with others with just your voice," he said.

The dream of the universal translator

Building better assistants isn't the only project Meta has been working on. The company announced two projects that could help people access online content in their own language. One project includes creating a translation system that can learn every language, and another involves building a universal speech translator.

Meta says that improving translations is an important part of building the metaverse because people in these virtual spaces will be socializing with others who speak different languages and reside in different countries.

"As we think about creating and building towards the metaverse collectively, we need to prioritize everyone being able to access new technology, which requires translation for billions of people around the world," said Angela Fan, a research scientist at Facebook AI Research Paris. Fan said Meta aims to improve translation so English is no longer the default language.

Meta estimates that around 2 billion people or about 25% of the world speak a language that doesn't have a translation system available.