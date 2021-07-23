Facebook rolls out cloud games on Apple devices through a web app

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook on Friday released cloud games on Apple devices through a web app on the Safari browser, a sign that the social network is continuing to double down on gaming even as it clashes with Apple over new rules.

Cloud games can be played instantly on a mobile device or web browser without downloading them.

The social network's move comes after it raised concerns about Apple's updates to its cloud gaming policy, which stated that each streaming game must be submitted to the App Store as an individual app for review. The policy noted, though, that web browser apps could be used to reach users outside of the App Store. Using a web app is also a tactic other companies such as Microsoft and Amazon choose to launch cloud games on Apple devices.

"We've come to the same conclusion as others: web apps are the only option for streaming cloud games on iOS at the moment," said Vivek Sharma, vice president of Facebook Gaming, in a statement. "As many have pointed out, Apple's policy to 'allow' cloud games on the App Store doesn't allow for much at all." Sharma added that Apple's cloud gaming policy creates "roadblocks" that prevents people from "discovering new games, playing cross-device, and accessing high-quality games instantly in native iOS apps."

Facebook outlined how to play the cloud games on an Apple device in a tweet.

🚨 Cloud Gaming Launch Alert 🚨



Starting today: play Facebook cloud games on iOS browsers!



🧭Open Safari on your iOS device

🕹 Go to https://t.co/wbEyHZ1dB1 in Safari

🌩 Browse and play cloud games

📲 Save to your home screen for easy access! pic.twitter.com/zukhpcDNB8 — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) July 23, 2021

Some of games Facebook featured include Assassin's Creed Rebellion, Risk: Global Domination and LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed but they may not be available in certain locations.

Facebook said that even though the web app is available worldwide, cloud games can only be played in the US and parts of Canada and Mexico. Users who are not in those areas can play HTML5 games in the web app.