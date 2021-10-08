Facebook, Instagram down again for some users days after major outage

Sarah Tew/CNET

Some Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp users reported Friday that the apps weren't working for them, days after the social media giant experienced a massive outage.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook confirmed in a tweet.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

Facebook didn't say how widespread the issues are, but some users reported on Downdetector that they were experiencing problems using apps owned by the social network after 11:30 a.m. PT. Instagram users flocked to Twitter to complain about experiencing a second outage this week. In the United States, #instadown and #instagramdownagain were trending.

Me leaving Instagram to check on Twitter if it's down: #instadown pic.twitter.com/KQ6XKmcTl7 — Joshna (@Joshhhh1501) October 8, 2021

Instagram down again : the only ones who never disappointed me #instagramdownagain pic.twitter.com/nck74XudXa — r a s e q (@raseq_kafeel) October 8, 2021

On Monday, Facebook experienced a six-hour outage that the company attributed to a mistake that happened during a routine maintenance job.