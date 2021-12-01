Facebook drops restrictions on searches, praise for Kyle Rittenhouse

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook has lifted restrictions on people praising Kyle Rittenhouse or searching for his name on the social network. The change, which was earlier reported by the BBC, comes after Rittenhouse was acquitted last month of all charges related to his fatally shooting two people during unrest over police violence in Wisconsin.

Facebook, now under parent company Meta, removed Rittenhouse's accounts in the days following the shooting last year. The social network also said then that it would remove "praise and support of the shooter" and block searches for Rittenhouse's name. Those measures have now been reversed.

"After the verdict in Kenosha we rolled back the restrictions we had in place that limited search results from returning content related to key terms including Kyle Rittenhouse," Meta spokesman Andy Stone told the Washington Post, adding that the social network will still "remove content that celebrates the death of the individuals killed in Kenosha."

Rittenhouse will also be allowed to rejoin Facebook, either by creating a new account or asking the social network to restore his removed account, Stone told the Post.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.