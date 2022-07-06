Early Prime Day Deals Amazon Prime Perk: Free Grubhub Plus Shop a Laptop on Prime Day? Suddenlink Internet Review Smart Home Discounts Echo Dot, Smart Bulb Bundle Best Mesh Routers Echo Show 5 at Lowest Price
Tech Mobile

Extreme Sports Apple Watch Will Reportedly Be Unveiled Later This Year

The "rugged" version of the watch will have a bigger screen, longer-lasting battery and a metal case, reports Bloomberg.

Alix Langone headshot
Alix Langone
Tim Cook on stage talking in front of a black screen with Apple Watches displayed
Getty

A new version of the Apple Watch that is being created with extreme athletes in mind will have a larger display screen, longer battery life for workouts and a protective metal case, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg

The announcement of the new "rugged" sports edition of the Apple Watch is expected later this year, according to Bloomberg. The larger watch screen will reportedly measure approximately 2 inches diagonally, be more shatter-resistant and will have around 7% more screen surface than current Apple Watches.

This will be the third time Apple has increased the screen size of Apple Watches since they debuted in 2015. With the increased screen size, the extreme sports Apple Watch will offer consumers one of the largest screens on the market. 

Changing the case to a "strong metal material" instead of aluminum and including a larger battery are the other main changes geared toward extreme sports enthusiasts. Apple will reportedly unveil two other updates in the Apple Watch Series 8, a standard Apple Watch and a lower-end Apple Watch SE, both of which will keep their current screen size. The entire series of watches will run on an S8 processor. 

The new rugged Apple Watch is expected to be more expensive than existing standard stainless steel Apple Watches, which start at $699. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.