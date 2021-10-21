Ew, your AirPods are filled with earwax and gunk. How to clean them the right way

Katie Teague/CNET

When is the last time you cleaned your AirPods or other earbuds? If your ears feel yucky when you take them out or you haven't cleaned them in a while, now's the time. Over time, earwax, grease and gunk can get stuck inside of your earbuds. It's gross and can dull the sound coming out.

There are ways to safely clean your earbuds without causing damage, depending on the type you have. For instance, you'll want to be extra-careful when cleaning the mesh speaker and microphone on AirPods when removing any sticky gunk -- we'll tell you how.

Before you start getting your earbuds squeaky clean again, make sure they're off and disconnected from all of the paired devices. We'll tell you what to use to clean them and what to avoid. And if you're looking into getting a new pair, here's what to know about trading in or selling your earbuds to buy the latest, third-generation AirPods.This story was recently updated.

Not cleaning your earbuds can lead to infections

Your ears naturally produce earwax, medically known as cerumen, to protect your ears. When you use earbuds often, that wax can stick to them and harbor bacteria. Repeatedly putting the earphones in your ears without disinfecting them can transfer the bacteria into your ear canal, which can lead to an infection, according to Baton Rouge General.

Now playing: Watch this: Get to know Apple's new AirPods

How to clean earbuds with removable silicone tips

If you own a set of earbuds with removable silicone tips, like the AirPods Pro or the JBL Reflect Flow Pro, you're in luck because they're a bit easier to keep clean. The silicone tip helps protect the speaker from earwax and other debris, and they easily pop off.

To clean the tips, remove them from the earphones and soak them in warm, soapy water for 30 minutes. If they're really dirty, you can agitate the container to loosen up the gunk. Next, use a clean cloth or a cotton swab to remove any remaining earwax or dirt and let the silicone tips completely dry.

If you have a pair of earbuds that don't come with silicone tips, you can purchase some on Amazon, depending on the style of your earbuds. For instance, the regular AirPods don't come with the tips, but we like these $10 ear tips you can add to the AirPods yourself.

Read more: See our picks of the best AirPods Pro accessories

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best methods for cleaning your AirPods and other earbuds

Apple has a few suggestions for the right way to clean your AirPods. One method is using a disinfecting or alcohol wipe to clean the exterior surfaces of your earbuds -- do not use it on the speaker mesh. If using any liquids to clean your earbuds, let them dry completely before using them again.

For the microphone and speaker meshes, use a dry cotton swab and a soft-bristled brush to gently wipe away any dirt. Don't press too hard, since you don't want to push the wax through the mesh, which would be nearly impossible to get out.

CNET contributor Matt Elliott suggests using Fun-Tak to remove any stubborn leftover earwax. To do so, rub the Fun-Tak together to warm it up and then press it against the speaker to pick up the wax. You can then use a wooden toothpick to scrape off anything stuck to the sides of the speaker hollow.

If you want to stick with only Apple products, the giant tech company just released its very own Polishing Cloth -- it costs . While AirPods don't appear to be on the list of products compatible with… a cloth, it could still be useful for hard-core Apple fans wanting to give their earbuds a shine. Otherwise, you might seek out a basic microfiber cloth for external dusting.

You should clean your charging case, too

If you've got wireless earbuds, they typically live in a charging case. (We hope you're not just tossing them into your jacket pocket or backpack to collect lint.) Since that's their home, you'll want to keep it clean, too.

First, use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth to wipe away dirt. If needed, you can slightly dampen the cloth with water or alcohol, but avoid getting any liquid at all inside the charging ports.

Rick Broida/CNET

Don't clean your earbuds like this

While we understand some earbuds are waterproof or water-resistant, we don't recommend submerging them in water to clean them -- just the removable silicone tips. Too many things could go wrong. For instance, some earbuds that are waterproof are only designed to be submerged in water for roughly 30 minutes. But what happens if you forget about them? Instead, stay on the safe side and dampen a microfiber cloth or a cotton swab and gently wipe away the dirt.

We also don't recommend using sharp objects, such as a safety pin, to clean your speaker or microphone meshes, as it could puncture the speaker. Instead, use a soft-bristled brush or wooden toothpick to gently remove any gunk.

For more information, here's what you need to know about Apple's newest AirPods, as well as the differences between the new AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro.