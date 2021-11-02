Early Black Friday Fitbit deals: Save 40% on the Fitbit Sense and Inspire 2 at Amazon

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Fitbits won't exercise for you (yet) but they make keeping track of your workout habits easier. Plus, they motivate you to continue moving and keep close tabs on some vital health stats -- heart health, stress levels, sleep schedule -- which makes them an excellent gift for someone you love and want to see stay healthy. They're also a solid way to help keep yourself fit as we move into prime pie-and-potatoes season.

Right now, two of Fitbit's most popular models are . The sleek and slim is down to $60 (normally $100), while the more versatile and feature-heavy is down to $200 (normally $300).

For more on Fitbits and which one is right for you, check out this article explaining the key differences between three key models including the two that are on sale now.

Lexy Savvides/CNET With tools to monitor heart health, stress management and even skin temperature, this is a bit like having a medical assistant around your wrist at all times. Besides keeping a close eye on your atrial fibrillation (heart rate irregularities), an EDA scan app detects electrodermal activity which often correlates to your body's response to stress. You can also see your nightly blood oxygen levels at a glance. It has built-in GPS for hikes, bikes and driving. The watch works with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for news updates, bedtime reminders, alarms and controlling smart home devices, too. The smartwatch comes with a variety of clock face options. One battery charge lasts six full days, and a full day's charge takes only 12 minutes. It's available in black, gray or white and gold. Read CNET's full review of the multifaceted smartwatch here.

Érika García / CNET For a simpler, sleeker smartwatch, the Inspire 2 puts an emphasis on keeping you moving. Track the day's activities, and progress toward goals for total steps, movement and calories burned. The Inspire also has 24/7 heart-rate tracking to calculate resting rates versus active rates. It even tracks your light, deep and REM sleep to give you a sleep score and improve on nightly habits. The Inspire 2 goes 10 days on a single charge. It comes in black, rose pink or white.

Read more: Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2: How to decide which wrist wearable to buy