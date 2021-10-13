DoorDash creates $1M disaster relief fund for restaurants

Angela Lang/CNET

DoorDash is setting up a $1 million relief fund for restaurants affected by natural disasters, the company said in a blogpost, Wednesday.

The $1 million will be dispersed in grants of $10,000 to 100 restaurants around the US who apply based on hardship due to a state or federally declared natural disaster, and meet other eligibility requirements like having three or fewer locations and employing 50 or fewer employees.

"[Restaurants] have exhibited immense resiliency when disaster strikes, providing for their communities even when their resources on hand are limited," said Tasia Hawkins, social impact Program lead at DoorDash in the post.

The blogpost cited data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) which says nearly 40% of small business can't reopen after a disaster.

The grant money can be used for payroll, rent, utilities, maintenance and the like. The relief fund is a part of a larger five-year, $200-million initiative called Main Street Strong.