Don’t suffer a messy iPhone home screen another minute. Here’s a quick way to get it under control

It's happened to us all -- you glance down at your iPhone and realize your home screens are a jumble of apps. Or maybe you're trying to quickly set up a new iPhone and you need a simple way to keep your screens tidy. Unfortunately, the process for moving individual apps around is tedious. But rearranging your home screen doesn't have to take forever, especially if you're messing around with iOS 14's new custom app icons,

In fact, Apple added the ability to select and move multiple app icons at the same time with the release of iOS 11 a few years ago. The problem is that Apple didn't really advertise the capability, and there's no obvious indicator that moving more than one app at a time is even possible.

I'm here today to tell you it is possible. Oh, as a bonus, this trick even works on the iPad.

Quickly reorder your iPhone, iPad home screen

Long-press on an app icon to activate jiggle mode (that's the official term, I promise). Start to drag one of the app icons to an empty spot on your screen. With your finger still on the app icon, start tapping on the rest of the apps you want to relocate.

As you tap on the icons, your iPhone or iPad will create a stack of apps that you're moving.

When you're done selecting all of the apps you want to move, drag the stack to a new screen, folder or wherever it is you want to place them and lift your finger. Confused? The animated image to the right does a good job demonstrating the steps you need to take.

If you want to get really particular, you should know that the apps are placed in reverse order of how you selected them. That means the first app you select and start to move will be the last app in the grid of the apps you move, and the last app you add to the stack will be the first app in the grid.

Cool, right?

If you're looking for other ways to keep your iPhone feeling fresh, check out these tips. After you're done with that, make sure to change these settings. And, finally, learn more about all of the features in iOS 14 and beyond.