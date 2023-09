Don't See the iOS 17 Update on Your iPhone? This Could Be Why

The iOS 17 update was made available to most iPhones on Sept. 18, but some people are getting the update. Some older iPhone users were left out of Apple's newest software upgrade -- that includes you if you've got an iPhone from 2017 or before, so you won't be able to use the new features in iOS 17.

If you aren't sure which iPhone you've got, a quick check in your settings can show you. Open your Settings app and tap General > About. Next to Model Name, you'll see which iPhone you have.

Which iPhones are compatible with iOS 17?

If you've got one of these iPhones, you should now have access to iOS 17, Apple said.

Which iPhone models won't run the new iOS 17?

With the release of iOS 17, there are three more iPhone models that won't run Apple's latest mobile operating system: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Apple stopped providing feature upgrades for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 series with the release of iOS 16 last year. Those phones still run iOS 15.

What if your iPhone isn't on the iOS 17 compatibility list?

If your iPhone isn't listed above, it won't support iOS 17, and you won't get a notification to download the newest software. For instance, if you have an iPhone X or iPhone 8, the latest software you'll ever be able to use on that phone is iOS 16.

Although older iPhones won't support the latest version of iOS or get any of the new features, they should still be functional for a while. They will also continue to receive security updates for iOS 16. Apple released the latest security update for iOS 15 in July 2023 and will continue to release iOS 16 security updates in the near future.