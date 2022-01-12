Does your iPhone make accidental 911 calls? Here's how to stop it

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Calling emergency services on your iPhone is as easy as dialing 9-1-1, but a built-in feature lets you more quickly and discreetly contact your local emergency number. It's called Emergency SOS, and with just the side button, you can quickly call for help, as well as notify your emergency contacts.

It's an incredibly useful iOS feature to have in case of a severe car accident or even a home invasion, but it's also easy to use accidentally. If you've got kids or have a tendency to fidget with your iPhone, it's quite easy to call emergency services by mistake. All it takes is a few clicks or a long press, and suddenly you're not only calling 911, but also sending out text messages to your loved ones that you might possibly be in danger. Yikes.

It's pretty easy to prevent the Emergency SOS feature from accidentally activating, however, while still keeping the feature available in case of an actual emergency. In this guide, we'll show you how to toggle off a few settings so that you no longer dial 911 by mistake on your iPhone.

Now playing: Watch this: Top iPhone tips of 2021: CNET's mobile experts demo our...

How Emergency SOS is accidentally activated on iOS

You can enable Emergency SOS to call emergency services in three ways:

Press and hold the side and volume buttons

Rapidly press the side button five times

Slide the Emergency SOS slider

It's the first two options that are easy to trigger and accidentally call emergency services, so we're going to disable those two options and only leave the third one.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

How to prevent your iPhone from accidentally calling emergency services

To disable the two quick-access options, launch the Settings application and go into Emergency SOS. Next, toggle off the following two options:

Call with Hold : Press and hold down the side and volume button for several seconds.

: Press and hold down the side and volume button for several seconds. Call with 5 Presses: Quickly press down fives times on the side button.

If you're running an older version of iOS, you may have different setting options, but they're the same as the ones above, just named differently. If you see Call with Side Button, that's the same as Call with 5 Presses, and Auto Call is the same as Call with Hold.

And although these settings will then be disabled once you toggle them off, don't worry -- you can still trigger Emergency SOS by holding down the volume and the side button for a couple seconds and then sliding the Emergency SOS slider to the right. It takes a few seconds longer, but it still provides an easy way to contact emergency services in a pinch.

Annoyed with other iPhone settings? If so, check out iOS 15 settings on your iPhone 13 that you'll want to change and how to move back the browser bar back to the top of Safari.