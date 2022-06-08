Ditch Your Apple Watch Series 3 and Grab a Series 7 for Its Best Price Yet

Smartwatches help keep track of everything you need, right from your wrist, and the Apple Watch Series 7 tops our list of the best smartwatches for iPhone users.

Apple's flagship smartwatch is currently on sale for the lowest price ever, with prices starting at $300. Apple deals are difficult to find, but sometimes authorized retailers will offer substantial savings. Right now at Amazon, you can compared to the Apple Store.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest and greatest smartwatch from Apple. It features a number of improvements over previous models, including a new S7 processor, a brighter always-on display, as well as improved resistance against water, dust and cracking. You can even swim with it.

You can send a text, make a call, see reminders, listen to music and much more without picking up your phone. And the larger buttons and QWERTY keyboard on the watch face make that much easier. It also has a long battery life, lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge. Plus, it has sensors to track movement and exercise so you can keep up with your fitness goals, as well as sleep tracking to give you a better view of your overall health. It's also the first Apple Watch to offer built-in blood oxygen monitoring.

The in this sale is specifically for the 41mm GPS version of the Series 7 in green. But if you prefer other colors or sizes, those are also deeply discounted. If you're looking for a smartwatch with all the bells and whistles, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a great option. And at $99 off, it's a steal.