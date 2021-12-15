The difference between Oppo's flashy new foldable phone and the Galaxy Fold 3

Oppo/Screenshot by CNET's Sareena Dayaram

Oppo has just revealed its first foldable phone, the Find N, which looks squarely aimed at challenging Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Find N was unveiled on Wednesday at the company's annual "Inno Day" event, following the announcement of a pair of smart eyeglasses as well as in-house designed neural processing units.

The Find N will start selling in mainland China on Dec. 23 for a baseline price of 7,699 yuan, (which converts to roughly $1,200, £910, AU$1,700) for the 8GB and 256GB model, and steps up to 8,999 yuan for the 12GB RAM and 512GB variant. Preorders start today.

The Find N seems to have drawn inspiration liberally from the Galaxy Fold lineup. Like its South-Korean made rival, the Find N opens and shuts like a book and the fingerprint reader on the right doubles up as a power button. Compared to the Fold 3, however, the Find N is more compact. It has a 5.49-inch cover screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9, giving it the feel of using a regular phone when folded close. It unfurls into a 7.1-inch screen, which has an aspect ratio of 8:4:9. Oppo says its display uses LTPO display tech, which is the same kind found in the Fold 3 and the iPhone 13. The tech promises to improve battery life by using the display refresh rates more efficiently.

The Find N features five cameras total, comprised of two 32-megapixel selfie cameras on the interior and cover screens as well as three sensors on the back. A 50-megapixel main shooter leads the pack, followed by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide and 13-megapixel telephoto.

To learn more about the similarities and differences between these phones, take a look at CNET's specs chart below.

Find N. vs Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Oppo Find N (China-launch only) Display size, resolution External: 6.2-inch AMOLED (2,268x832 pixels); Internal: 7.6-inch AMOLED (2,208x1,768 pixels) External: 5.94-inch AMOLED, Internal: 7.1-inch AMOLED Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 67x158x16mm (hinge) ~14.4mm (sagging); unfolded: 128x158x6.4mm TBC Weight (Ounces, Grams) 9.56 oz; 271 grams TBC Mobile software Android 11 Android 11 (ColorOS 12) Camera 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 50-megapixel (main), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 13-megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 4-megapixel (under display), 10-megapixel (front cover) 32-megapixel (exterior), 32-megapixel (interior) Video capture 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Storage 256GB/512GB 256GB/512GB RAM 12GB 8GB/12GB Battery/Charger 4,400 mAh 4,500 mAh (4,500 mAh, 33-watt SUPERVOOC 15-watt AIRVOOC 10-watt reverse wireless charging) Fingerprint sensor Side Side Connector USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No Special features 5G-enabled; Foldable display, 120Hz refresh rate (front cover and main display), water-resistance, S Pen support 5G, foldable display, 120Hz Price off-contract (USD) $1,800 (256GB); $1,900 (512GB) 7,699 yuan (256GB), converts to $1,210, £910, AU$1,700. 8,999 yuan (512GB), converts to roughly $1,420, £1,070, AU$1,990.