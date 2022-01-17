Declutter your iPad dock by removing this annoying feature

Scott Stein/CNET

In 2020, Apple introduced the App Library -- a separate page on your home screen that organizes applications into groups, making them easier to find than before. It's a useful feature for those who have a ton of apps or are fond of organization, but if you have all the apps you want on your home screen already, you might not use the App Library all that often.

Which is why you may have found it annoying that Apple baked the App Library right into your iPad ( )'s dock with the release of iPadOS 15. Unlike the other apps that live on the iPad dock, the App Library icon cannot be removed with a simple tap. But luckily, there is a way to get rid of it.

In this guide we'll show you how to remove the App Library icon from the dock on your iPad running iPadOS 15. And if you're interested in learning more about your iPad, check out 10 fun features to check out on your iPad and 9 things to do immediately after you get a new iPad.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

How to remove the App Library from your iPad dock on iPadOS 15

On your iPad running iPadOS 15, go to the Settings application and make your way to Home Screen & Dock.

Under the Dock section, toggle off Show App Library in Dock.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

As soon as you do, the App Library icon will disappear from your dock. Don't worry: You'll still be able to access the feature by swiping left on your home screen until it appears. You can also use the search feature, by swiping down any where on your home screen, to type whatever app it is you're looking for, if the App Library isn't your thing.