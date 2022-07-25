Dbrand's New TMNT Google Pixel 6 Skins Include All the Headband Colors

Phone accessory-maker Dbrand announced a new line of Pixel 6 phone skins themed after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Thursday, for the , and . The new "TMNP" skins are available to order for $25 and are expected to ship in August.

The new skins have a solid green background and four colored "headbands" around the phone's camera and light. There are four options for the headband, all included in the kit, and they're all the classic TMNT colors: blue, red, purple and orange, for Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo.

Dbrand's reveal comes after a November tweet in which the company teased the idea of Pixel 6 skins, taking advantage of the camera bar on the back of the $599 Pixel 6 and $899 Pixel 6 Pro. The launch coincides with the cheaper $449 Pixel 6A joining Google's lineup.

The company, which has a history of sardonic product launches, offered an explanation for this drop: "It's 2022 and society has run out of new ideas, choosing instead to repackage old ones. We want to cash in on that action."

The Pixel 6A goes on sale on Thursday for $449 (£399, AU$749). CNET's Lisa Eadicicco said it was "the best Android phone for under $500" with a great camera and excellent design in her Pixel 6A review.

Now playing: Watch this: Google Pixel 6A Review: Google's Best Budget Phone Yet

Correction, July 25: This story previously displayed Dbrand's unofficial concept art for the Pixel 6 TMNP skins. It has been updated to reflect the official images and product details.