Crossy Road brings colorful, classic endless runner fun to Apple Arcade

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Crossy Road -- an iconic endless runner already in the App Store -- arrived on Apple Arcade Friday. The game joins Apple Arcade's catalog of almost 220 games without paywalls or ads. Last year, developer Hipster Whale added Crossy Road Castle to Apple's subscription service. Crossy Road Castle was one of the first hit iOS games to join the service.

Crossy Road, first released in 2014, is an addictive, arcade-style game that puts a fresh spin on an age old question: Why did the chicken cross the road?

Navigate your character across roads, train tracks and rivers while dodging obstacles. The longer you play, you'll unlock new characters. Crossy Road supports an external controller but doesn't offer multiplayer on Apple Arcade. If you're in the mood to play with friends, you can start a multiplayer match in Crossy Road Castle.

In addition to Crossy Road's launch, Apple Arcade subscribers can check out Halloween-themed updates for Lego Brawls, Pac-Man Party Royale, Legends of Kingdom Rush and Clap Hanz Golf.

Since its launch, Apple Arcade has steadily built up a catalog of original, exclusive games, as well as remastered favorites and classics already available in the App Store. The games already in the App Store won't have ads or in-app purchases on Apple Arcade -- any add-ons come unlocked. And there's more still to come.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.