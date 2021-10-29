Cricket Wireless brings 5G access to all plans

Photo by Rick Broida/CNET

Cricket Wireless, the prepaid wireless arm of AT&T, said Friday that it's adding 5G access on all of its plans. Previously, Cricket only supported 5G only on higher-cost unlimited plans. Starting today, Cricket customers can take advantage of faster 5G speeds as long as their phone is compatible with 5G networks.

Additionally, Cricket is removing the 8Mbps speed cap on their $30 a month, $40 a month and $55 a month plans. The announcement comes with the stipulation that Cricket may still slow speed during network congestion. Video playback is also limited to standard definition on some plans.

Cricket's customer base is continuing to grow. The service now has 12.4 million subscribers, which the company claims is a 2 million increase in subscribers over the last two years.

"We are proud of our subscriber growth and remain committed to earning the loyalty of our customers every day," said John Dwyer, the president of Cricket, in a blog post.

Cricket, like other companies, offers streaming perks to entice people to their higher priced plans. In August, the company added the ad-supported version of HBO Max to their $60 per month unlimited plan.

Cricket didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for additional comment.