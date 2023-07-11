Cricket Now Allows Android Phones To Try Its Wireless Service for Free

Cricket Wireless is expanding its trial service to Android phones, letting potential customers try out its AT&T-backed wireless service.

The wireless service provider is launching its TryCricket app on the Google Play Store Tuesday, which will be used to order a physical SIM card for setting up the service.

This is different from how the TryCricket app works on the iPhone, in which an eSIM is downloaded and grants fast access to the network. This is necessary on Apple's iPhone 14 line, which in the US does not have a physical SIM card slot. However once the SIM card arrives in the mail and is installed in a phone, Cricket's trial runs for 14 days. During that time, customers can talk and text using an alternate phone number and use 3GB of high speed data.

Cricket's free trial offer for Android, which grants access to AT&T's network, joins similar trial options offered by T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless. Both T-Mobile and Verizon use eSIM for their trials on both the iPhone and on Android phones.