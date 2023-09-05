Could You Lose Apple Support on Your iPhone This Month? Find Out Here

Just days after Apple's big event next week, iOS 17 will likely be released to iPhone users. The newest version of Apple's operating system will introduce new features like StandBy mode, the Journal app and major changes for Messages. But some users of older iPhones are getting left behind and won't get to experience the new features in iOS 17. That could be you if you've got an iPhone from 2017 or before.

Read more: iOS 17: Delightful Features and Intuitive Improvements

If you aren't sure which iPhone you've got, a quick check in your settings can show you. Open your Settings app and tap General > About. Next to Model Name, you'll see which iPhone you have.

We'll tell you how to find out whether your iPhone will be compatible with iOS 17. If you'd like to try out the new operating system, the iOS 17 public beta is now available. Also, check out our list of best iPhones to discover if there's a newer model that might work for you.

iPhones that are compatible with iOS 17

If you've got one of these iPhones, you'll have access to iOS 17 when it's available this year, Apple said.

What if your iPhone isn't on the iOS 17 compatibility list?

If your iPhone isn't listed above, it won't support iOS 17 and you won't get a notification to download the newest software. For instance, if you have an iPhone X or older, the latest software you'll ever be able to use on that phone is iOS 16.

For more about the Apple Event and the new iPhone 15, learn what the Apple invite might tell us about what's coming, or check out our wish list for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.