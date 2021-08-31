Complex designs could delay the next Apple Watch

Jon Prosser

You might have to wait a little bit longer to get your hands on the Apple Watch 7. Apple hasn't announced any official details yet, but we were hoping to see the tech giant's next smart watch at their September iPhone event. Those plans might need to be put on hold as shipping the watch could be delayed due to manufacturing difficulties, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

As detailed in the report, small scale production of the watch began last week, but encountered numerous difficulties that prevented it from being moved to full scale manufacturing. Apparently, the new watch includes a wide variety of new components and modules, which must still fit into a body around the same size as previous models, while maintaining water-resistant performance. Fitting all of those pieces caused continued challenges and the small scale models could not reach satisfactory levels of performance.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also reportedly made it more difficult for Apple officials to travel to suppliers and troubleshoot the difficulties. Supposedly, the watch was due to hit full production in mid September, and the engineering team at Apple is working hard to minimize delays despite the difficulties.