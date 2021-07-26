Citizen app pays New Yorkers $25 per hour to livestream crime scenes, report says

Kali9/Getty Images

Citizen, a neighborhood watch app, will reportedly pay New Yorkers $25 per hour to livestream crime scenes and other public emergencies, according to a Sunday report from the New York Post. The app's goal is to empower more ordinary citizens to do the same, according to the report.

"Citizen has teams in place in some of the cities where the app is available to demonstrate how the platform works, and to model responsible broadcasting practices in situations when events are unfolding in real time," a Citizen spokeswoman told The Post.

The Citizen app issues real-time safety alerts, live video of emergencies near you, as well as updates during natural disasters or protests, according to the app description in Google Play.

CNET reached out to the Citizen app for comment and we'll update when we hear back.