Change This iPhone Setting to Make One-Handed Typing Easier

It's no secret that big iPhones are here to stay. Apple's iconic product has physically grown since its launch, from the compact 3.5-inch screen on the original iPhone to the supersized 6.7-inch one on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Using an iPhone with a sprawling display makes for a solid experience, especially when watching videos or reading the news. But large screens have their tradeoffs: For one thing, it's much harder to type on them without using both hands.

If you're having trouble typing out your thoughts single-handedly, there's a one-handed iPhone keyboard you can access quicker than you think.

How to switch to iPhone's one-handed keyboard

1. Tap and hold the globe or emoji icon on your keyboard

2. Tap the left keyboard icon to for left-handed typing or tap the right icon to enable the right-handed one. The middle keyboard, which should already be highlighted, is for the standard keyboard layout.

3. Your device will stay in one-handed mode unless you change it back

