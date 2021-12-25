CES 2022: Microsoft, Google, Intel are latest to drop out over COVID surge

Sarah Tew/CNET

CES

CES 2022 continues to lose major exhibitors as the omicron variant creates a spike in coronavirus infections. On Friday, Microsoft confirmed that it will no longer appear in person at the Las Vegas tech show, which starts Jan. 5.

Microsoft joins a growing list of companies switching to virtual-only appearances that already includes T-Mobile, Google, Intel, Lenovo, TikTok and Meta.

"The health and well-being of our employees is our ultimate priority. After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not to participate in-person at CES 2022," Microsoft said in a statement emailed late Friday. The company said it will join the show virtually.

Despite the lengthening list of departing exhibitors, the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said Thursday that additional exhibitors have signed up for physical space on the show floor. "While we recently received 42 exhibitor cancellations (less than 7% of our exhibit floor)," the CTA said, "since last Friday we've added 60 new exhibitors for our in person event."

Though higher-profile companies are announcing withdrawals, the CTA emphasized that the show floor also plays host to small and medium-size companies.

Over 2200 companies are confirmed to participate in person at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Our focus remains on convening the tech industry and giving those who cannot attend in person the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally. — CES (@CES) December 24, 2021

The rapid spread of the omicron variant and rise in COVID-19 cases are making many people uneasy. On Dec. 20, the US surpassed 291,000 new daily cases -- the highest number since the pandemic peak on Jan. 8, 2021, when the US crossed 294,000 new daily cases, according to the CDC.

The CTA said that it believes the event can go on due to vaccination and masking requirements, the availability of COVID tests for attendees, social distancing measures and lower attendance. CES 2022 is scheduled to take place virtually and in person from Jan. 5 to 8, with press day on Jan. 4. But an increasing number of companies recently decided to go digital-only.

The wave seemed to start Tuesday when T-Mobile announced that CEO Mike Sievert was no longer scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation either in person or virtually and that the company planned to "significantly limit" its physical presence at the show.

Here is the growing list of companies that have changed their minds about attending CES:

T-Mobile . The "vast majority" of its team won't head to Vegas, though the company will remain a sponsor. "We are prioritizing the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision," the carrier said in a statement. "T-Mobile's entire team looks forward to an in-person CES 2023, which we hope includes an on-stage keynote in front of a live audience."

. The "vast majority" of its team won't head to Vegas, though the company will remain a sponsor. "We are prioritizing the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision," the carrier said in a statement. "T-Mobile's entire team looks forward to an in-person CES 2023, which we hope includes an on-stage keynote in front of a live audience." Microsoft . "The health and well-being of our employees is our ultimate priority. After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not to participate in-person at CES 2022," the company said in a statement Friday.

. "The health and well-being of our employees is our ultimate priority. After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not to participate in-person at CES 2022," the company said in a statement Friday. Google and Waymo . "We've been closely monitoring the development of the omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams," a Google spokesperson said Thursday. Alphabet-owned Waymo, which focuses on self-driving cars, made a similar statement.

and . "We've been closely monitoring the development of the omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams," a Google spokesperson said Thursday. Alphabet-owned Waymo, which focuses on self-driving cars, made a similar statement. GM. The company will not send employees or executives to the show, Reuters reported Thursday. CEO Mary Barra will deliver her keynote speech online.

Meta . "Out of an abundance of caution and care for our employees, we won't be attending CES in-person due to the evolving public health concerns related to COVID-19," Meta said Tuesday.

. "Out of an abundance of caution and care for our employees, we won't be attending CES in-person due to the evolving public health concerns related to COVID-19," Meta said Tuesday. Twitter . "The safety and health of our people and our partners as our No. 1 priority. With that in mind, due to the spike in COVID cases across the country in the past week, we've decided to cancel our in-person presence at CES next month," Twitter said Tuesday.



. "The safety and health of our people and our partners as our No. 1 priority. With that in mind, due to the spike in COVID cases across the country in the past week, we've decided to cancel our in-person presence at CES next month," Twitter said Tuesday. TikTok . "In light of the increase in positive COVID-19 cases across the country, TikTok has decided to host a virtual TikTok CES experience for our brands and partners," the company said Wednesday.

. "In light of the increase in positive COVID-19 cases across the country, TikTok has decided to host a virtual TikTok CES experience for our brands and partners," the company said Wednesday. AT&T. "The health and safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, so we have decided to forgo in-person participation at CES 2022," a spokesperson said Wednesday.

"The health and safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, so we have decided to forgo in-person participation at CES 2022," a spokesperson said Wednesday. Lenovo . The company announced this Thursday.

. The company announced this Thursday. Intel . The chipmaker said Thursday that it will scale down its presence. "After consulting with health officials and in the spirit of Intel's safety policy, our plans for CES will move to a digital-first, live experience, with minimal on-site staff," Intel said.

. The chipmaker said Thursday that it will scale down its presence. "After consulting with health officials and in the spirit of Intel's safety policy, our plans for CES will move to a digital-first, live experience, with minimal on-site staff," Intel said. Amazon and Ring . "Due to the quickly shifting situation and uncertainty around the omicron variant, we will no longer have an on-site presence at CES," Amazon said. A spokesperson for Ring, Amazon's home security subsidiary, issued an identical statement.

and . "Due to the quickly shifting situation and uncertainty around the omicron variant, we will no longer have an on-site presence at CES," Amazon said. A spokesperson for Ring, Amazon's home security subsidiary, issued an identical statement. Pinterest .

. Nvidia. The company has been "cautious from the start" and is set to deliver a virtual address on Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. PT, a spokesperson said.



The decisions follow the US reaching the grim milestone of 800,000 COVID-19 deaths earlier this month, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Several companies will still host press conferences the day before the show starts, including some that no longer plan to have a physical presence at the tech show. CNET will livestream these on our main YouTube page and on our CNET Highlights YouTube page as part of our CES 2022 coverage. The current schedule for press day follows.

CES 2022 press day, Jan. 4 (all times are Pacific)

7 a.m.: AMD and TCL

8 a.m. LG Electronics and Nvidia

9 a.m.: Hisense

10 a.m.: Intel

11 a.m.: Qualcomm

12 p.m.: John Deere

1 p.m.: Canon

2 p.m.: Ottonomy

3 p.m.: Hyundai

5 p.m.: Sony

6:30 p.m.: Samsung