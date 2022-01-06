CES 2022: Contactless shopping is here to stay

Stephen Shankland/CNET

CES

Merkle, a customer experience management company, introduced two new contactless shopping products at CES 2022 -- which is sporting a digital component this year due to COVID-19. Scan & Know and UnboxIt join Merkle's suite of retail innovation products, known as ShopNXT.

The onset of the pandemic in 2020 saw contactless shopping take off in popularity. Retailers have since incorporated contactless pickup, delivery and payment options into their daily operations. Starbucks and Amazon, for example, opened locations that could operate without a cashier.

Scan & Know works without an app, according to Merkle's website. Shoppers will use their smartphone camera to scan items in-store to learn more about the product, as well as access the option to add the item to wish lists or registries. Scan & Know will work with Merkle's other product, Scan & Go, which lets you pay without going through a checkout line.

Scan & Know works on major e-commerce platforms like Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, with more to be added in the future, according to the site.

The UnboxIt feature helps you to better engage with brands by scanning a QR code to browse information like loyalty programs, subscriptions, product ratings and social media pages. When you have items delivered, the QR code is included in the box.

"Things will never go back to the way they were before 2020, and that includes the shopping experience,"Pete Stein, Merkle's global experience & commerce lead said in a statement. "Consumers want to get back to the stores – but they also want to do it in a safe and responsible way."

CNET reached out to Merkle for more information and we'll update when we hear back.

For more on CES 2022, check out how you can watch the show from home.