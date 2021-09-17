Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls and Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure now available on Apple Arcade

Apple

Apple Arcade added Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls and Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure on Friday. The latest two releases bring the gaming subscription service's total to 214 games. Subscribers can also check out updates to Star Trek: Legends, SongPop Party and Solitaire Stories.

Here's what you need to know about this week's releases.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls

Developer: Konami Digital Entertainment

Apple

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is a side-scroller action game from Konami Digital Entertainment. The service-exclusive features a number of characters from the original gothic fantasy series and its creators, Ayami Kojima and Michiru Yamane. The game is set after Dracula has been sealed away, and you can play as Alucard, Charlotte, Maria, Simon Belmont and more as you battle your way through Dracula's army.

Grimoire of Souls is a new story in the Castlevania universe that features 60 levels, new equipment, as well as daily and weekly missions.

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure



Developer: Imangi Studios

Apple

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure is a new take on the original platformer from 2011. Instead of an endless runner, Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure is a tile-matching game. You must outsmart a demon monkey by helping out Scarlett Fox -- adventurer, archeologist and Temple Runner extraordinaire -- in pursuit of the Golden Idol. Uncover mysteries of the ancient temple realm by creating combos and using special game pieces.

Apple's $5-per-month gaming subscription service Apple Arcade launched in September 2019. Since then, the service has built up a stack of original, exclusive games, as well as remastered favorites and classics already available in the App Store. The games already found in the App Store don't have ads or in-app purchases on Apple Arcade, and any add-ons come unlocked. The service adds new games every week.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's event: Four new iPhones, a major iPad Mini refresh...



