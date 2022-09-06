Can't Wait for iOS 16? Download the Latest iPhone Beta Release

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

iOS 16 -- the next version of software for the Apple iPhone -- will bring a bevy of new features, such as a customizable lock screen, an intelligent cropping feature for photos, the ability to unsend and edit text messages, and battery percentage back in the status bar.

Apple will likely release the official version of the new iPhone software shortly before the iPhone 14 goes on sale, but you can try out all of its features now. (Follow along with Apple's iPhone event on Wednesday here to learn more.) You can download the sixth public beta release of iOS 16 right now for free, as long as you have a compatible iPhone, like the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

In June, Apple released the first iOS 16 developer beta shortly after its developer conference, but developer betas require an Apple Developer Program membership, which runs $100 a year. Developer beta versions also aren't recommended for everyday use because they can make your phone more difficult to use.

Fortunately, the public iOS 16 Beta 6 should be a little more stable than the developer version. All you need to do is enroll your device into the Apple Beta Software program and install a config profile on your iPhone. Read on for a step-by-step guide to the process.

For more, here's a look at all the best new features that are available on iOS 16, as well as some of the cool hidden features you might not know about.

Before you start, back up your iPhone

Getting your hands on prereleased software can be exciting, but there are precautions you should take before updating. All prereleased software like iOS 16 beta may contain bugs and other issues that can make your device more difficult to use, which is why you should back up your device in case you want to revert back to iOS 15.

By default, your iPhone should back itself up every time it's connected to power and Wi-Fi during your regular sleep hours. However, if this backup feature is disabled, you can go to Settings > Your Name > iCloud > iCloud Backup and then hit Back Up Now to back up your device.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Additionally, you can back up your iPhone via Finder on your Mac. Simply connect your device to your computer, open Finder, choose your device and then create a backup. Apple also recommends archiving your backup, so that it's not overwritten by other backups.

Sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program

Once your device is backed up, it's time to sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program, which allows anyone to try out prereleased software for free, to provide feedback to Apple on quality, usability and issues. Currently, you can test out iOS 16 beta on any compatible Apple device (iPhone 8 and later).

To enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program:

1. Go to the Apple Beta Software Program website on your iPhone.

2. Tap the blue Sign Up button at the bottom of the page.

3. Use Face ID or Touch ID to log in to the Apple ID that is attached to your iPhone.

4. Read and accept the Apple Beta Software Program Agreement.

On the page that appears next, scroll down to Get Started and tap enroll your iOS device, which should be hyperlinked in the paragraph that appears. That will take you to another page, where Apple will lay out everything you need to do to download and install iOS 16 beta on your iPhone.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Install the iOS 16 beta configuration profile

If you scroll down this page, you'll see a section called Install Profile. To download and install the iOS 16 beta on your device, you must now install a configuration profile on your iPhone.

Essentially, a config profile allows a third party to manage your device; in this case, Apple. You may have concerns whether or not this is a privacy breach, but rest assured that this config profile simply allows Apple to deliver and manage the iOS 16 beta on your device.

To install the config profile, hit the blue Download profile button and then tap Allow in the pop-up that appears. Next, exit your web browser, launch the Settings app and tap Profile Download at the top of the page. It should then show you a window for the iOS 16 public beta config profile. Tap Install, enter your passcode and then hit Install two more times. Finally, tap Restart to get the over-the-air iOS 16 beta update.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Download and install iOS 16 beta

Once your iPhone boots back up, go to Settings > General > Software Update, hit Download and Install and enter your passcode to begin the process of updating to iOS 16 beta.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

If for some reason you don't see the Download and Install option, you may need to either wait a few minutes or clear your memory to make space. If you don't have enough space, you won't be able to download iOS 16, so clear your memory by deleting large files and offloading hefty apps.

You should see a loading bar, along with a rough estimate of how long the download process will take. Once the download is complete, reboot your device and wait for iOS 16 beta to install. When your iPhone boots up, you should see iOS 16 beta downloaded on your device.