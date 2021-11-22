NASA's DART mission Spider-Man: No Way Home's new TV spot Adele convinces Spotify to remove shuffle from all albums PS5 restock updates Black Friday 2021 deals Best Black Friday sales under $50
Buying a Google Pixel 6 for Black Friday? What you need to know

Some retailers are already making the Pixel 6 phone part of their Black Friday deals. But you need to act fast.

Google Pixel 6
Patrick Holland/CNET

Black Friday deals are already hitting retailers across the internet, and fans of Google's Pixel phones are watching when the recently released Pixel 6 will be included in special Black Friday events. It's worth looking for a deal: Google's phone is a CNET Editors' Choice Award winner.

Google itself does have a Pixel on sale on its store, but it's the Pixel 5A for $50 off, not the Pixel 6, which it is selling for $599 unlocked.

The Pixel 6 has new camera hardware and features wide and ultrawide lenses, as well as the neat Magic Eraser tool in Google Photos that can remove unwanted objects -- and people -- from your pictures. "I can't think of a better phone to recommend" at the price, CNET's Patrick Holland said in his review . Here's what we know about Pixel 6 sales for Black Friday, if you're looking to save money on an already affordable phone.

Target's Pixel 6 Black Friday sale

Target did have the Pixel 6 on sale on Nov. 21 with an early Black Friday deal -- knocking $50 off the 128GB phone to $549. But right now, the phone is out of stock on Target's site.

 It was the unlocked version, meaning there are no special requirements or a set carrier, making this a great deal if you're looking to upgrade. It also means it does not support mmWave. Just the Verizon and AT&T versions handle that flavor of 5G.

By midday Monday, however, the phone was out of stock on Target's website, with no sign it would return.

Google Pixel 6 (128GB): $549 (Sold out)

Save $50
Google

This year's Pixel phone sports Google's own Tensor chip, which delivers fast, smooth performance and all-day battery life. Enhancements to chip security keep your data safe. It's also unlocked to be compatible with all major carriers.

$549 at Target

Best Buy's Pixel 6 Black Friday sale

Best Buy had the Pixel 6 on sale for $499, but that price was for a new line or new account, not upgrades. And right now it's sold out too.

A $549 128GB Pixel 6 is available at Best Buy, just for Verizon and T-Mobile customers, if you activate when you purchase.

For now, there's no news about the Pixel 6 Pro being included, but we will post all the latest news about Black Friday deals on the Pixel series here, so keep checking back.

Now playing: Watch this: Review: The $599 Google Pixel 6 is everything I wanted
11:57
