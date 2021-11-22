Buying a Google Pixel 6 for Black Friday? What you need to know

Patrick Holland/CNET

Black Friday deals are already hitting retailers across the internet, and fans of Google's Pixel phones are watching when the recently released Pixel 6 will be included in special Black Friday events. It's worth looking for a deal: Google's phone is a CNET Editors' Choice Award winner.

Google itself does have a Pixel on sale on its store, but it's the Pixel 5A for $50 off, not the Pixel 6, which it is selling for $599 unlocked.

The Pixel 6 has new camera hardware and features wide and ultrawide lenses, as well as the neat Magic Eraser tool in Google Photos that can remove unwanted objects -- and people -- from your pictures. "I can't think of a better phone to recommend" at the price, CNET's Patrick Holland said in his review . Here's what we know about Pixel 6 sales for Black Friday, if you're looking to save money on an already affordable phone.

Target's Pixel 6 Black Friday sale

Target did have the Pixel 6 on sale on Nov. 21 with an early Black Friday deal -- knocking $50 off the 128GB phone to $549. But right now, the phone is out of stock on Target's site.

It was the unlocked version, meaning there are no special requirements or a set carrier, making this a great deal if you're looking to upgrade. It also means it does not support mmWave. Just the Verizon and AT&T versions handle that flavor of 5G.

By midday Monday, however, the phone was out of stock on Target's website, with no sign it would return.

Google This year's Pixel phone sports Google's own Tensor chip, which delivers fast, smooth performance and all-day battery life. Enhancements to chip security keep your data safe. It's also unlocked to be compatible with all major carriers.

Best Buy's Pixel 6 Black Friday sale

Best Buy had the Pixel 6 on sale for $499, but that price was for a new line or new account, not upgrades. And right now it's sold out too.

A is available at Best Buy, just for Verizon and T-Mobile customers, if you activate when you purchase.

For now, there's no news about the Pixel 6 Pro being included, but we will post all the latest news about Black Friday deals on the Pixel series here, so keep checking back.