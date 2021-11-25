Buying a Google Pixel 6 for Black Friday? This deal is better than Google's own sale

Patrick Holland/CNET

Hoping to score a deal on Google's Pixel 6 phone? It's worth hunting for a Black Friday sale: Google's phone is a CNET Editors' Choice Award winner.

Google itself does have a Pixel on sale on its store, but it's the Pixel 5A for $50 off, not the Pixel 6, which the search giant is selling for $599 unlocked.

The Pixel 6 has new camera hardware and features wide and ultrawide lenses, as well as the neat Magic Eraser tool in Google Photos that can remove unwanted objects -- and people -- from your pictures. "I can't think of a better phone to recommend" at the price, CNET's Patrick Holland said in his review . Here's what we know about Pixel 6 sales for Black Friday, if you're looking to save money on an already affordable phone.

Best Buy's Pixel 6 Black Friday sale

A is available at Best Buy, just for Verizon and T-Mobile customers, if you activate when you purchase. That's $50 cheaper than you can find elsewhere.

Best Buy had the Pixel 6 on sale for $499, but that price was for a new line or new account, not an upgrade. And right now it's sold out.

Google With the Pixel 6, the crown jewel of Google's Android phones -- its cameras -- got upgraded lenses and hardware that's more premium.

Target's Pixel 6 Black Friday sale

Target did have the Pixel 6 on sale on Nov. 21 with an early Black Friday deal -- knocking $50 off the 128GB phone to $549. But right now, the phone is out of stock on Target's site.

The price was for the unlocked version, meaning there are no special requirements or a set carrier, making this a great deal if you're looking to upgrade. It also means it does not support mmWave. Just the Verizon and AT&T versions handle that flavor of 5G.

Google This year's Pixel phone sports Google's own Tensor chip, which delivers fast, smooth performance and all-day battery life. Enhancements to chip security keep your data safe. It's also unlocked to be compatible with all major carriers.

For now, there's no news about the Pixel 6 Pro getting a Black Friday price cut, but we will post all the latest news about Black Friday deals on the Pixel series here, so keep checking back.