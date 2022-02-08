Cheap wireless phone plan deal: Get 6 months of Mint Mobile for the price of 3 now

Sarah Tew/CNET

I use my phone all the time regardless of whether I'm at home, out with friends or traveling for work, but that doesn't mean that I like to pay a lot for my wireless service. During the pandemic, wireless prices came down, and offers to switch carriers were once again enticing, but lately prices have been edging back upward. That's true for nearly all carriers except for , which continues to impress with some impressive discounts.

Right now the wireless carrier, which uses T-Mobile's nationwide network, is offering a great way to get you some free months of phone service.

If you , any service, you get another three months of the same plan for free. If you went with the cheapest plan, which includes unlimited talk and text and 4GB of data per month, you'd be paying a total of $45 for six months of service. That breaks down to just $7.50 per month, which you aren't coming close to with any other carrier. If you wanted to go all-in and get the unlimited plan, it would run you $90 for the six-month period, or $15 per month. Be sure to check out the full terms of this offer .

If you ask me, it's time to stop overpaying for your wireless service and treat yourself to this great deal from Mint Mobile, so maybe you can spend money on things you want instead of need.