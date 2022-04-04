Buy a Pair of Beats Fit Pro and Score a Free $25 Amazon Gift Card

David Carnoy/CNET

It's no secret that we're big fans of the Beats Fit Pro here at CNET, but they don't seem to go on sale very often. Around the holidays we saw some price drops on these awesome AirPods Pro alternatives, but since then they've been pretty much stuck at the $200 list price. While this isn't a cash discount on the true wireless earbuds, it's still a deal worth considering. Amazon is offering up a , which is like getting $25 to spend on whatever else you want -- but you can't apply the $25 towards the headphone purchase. This offer is available for all four color variations right now.

While the Beats Fit Pro are not technically AirPods, they do share a lot of the same tech inside that allows the headphones to do things like instantly pair with your Apple devices, support for "Hey, Siri" and more. Aside from that, the Beats Fit Pro have great active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. The case is larger than that of the AirPods lineup and it doesn't support wireless charging, which is a bummer but not a deal-breaker.

David Carnoy rounded up his review of the Beats Fit Pro by saying, "For me, the Beats Fit Pro came out as the winner over the AirPods Pro. They're the sporty AirPods I've always wanted."