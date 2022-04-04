Elon Musk Takes Stake in Twitter Your Digital Footprint: Bigger Than You Know Grammys 2022 Winners: The Full List of Results Zelenskyy's Speech at Grammys Alphabet's Drone Deliveries Start Coca-Cola Byte: 'Pixel' Flavored
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Buy a Pair of Beats Fit Pro and Score a Free $25 Amazon Gift Card

The earbuds are full price, but Amazon is offering a $25 gift card you can use towards any future purchase.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane
beats-fit-pro-white
David Carnoy/CNET

It's no secret that we're big fans of the Beats Fit Pro here at CNET, but they don't seem to go on sale very often. Around the holidays we saw some price drops on these awesome AirPods Pro alternatives, but since then they've been pretty much stuck at the $200 list price. While this isn't a cash discount on the true wireless earbuds, it's still a deal worth considering. Amazon is offering up a free $25 gift card bundled with the headphones for $200, which is like getting $25 to spend on whatever else you want -- but you can't apply the $25 towards the headphone purchase. This offer is available for all four color variations right now.

See at Amazon

While the Beats Fit Pro are not technically AirPods, they do share a lot of the same tech inside that allows the headphones to do things like instantly pair with your Apple devices, support for "Hey, Siri" and more. Aside from that, the Beats Fit Pro have great active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. The case is larger than that of the AirPods lineup and it doesn't support wireless charging, which is a bummer but not a deal-breaker.

David Carnoy rounded up his review of the Beats Fit Pro by saying, "For me, the Beats Fit Pro came out as the winner over the AirPods Pro. They're the sporty AirPods I've always wanted."

Now playing: Watch this: Beats Fit Pro are the sports AirPods you've always wanted
10:27