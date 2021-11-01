COP26: Reducing methane emissions COP26: How to shrink eco-anxiety Black Friday TV prices Roblox outage Meta's chief of Metaverse Google Doodle highlights nonbinary Zuni We:wa
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are $80 off again, matching low price

Bose's flagship noise-canceling earbuds are on sale once again, dropping to $199 at a number of retailers.

bose-quietcomfort-earbuds-1Enlarge Image

The QuietComfort Earbuds are available in four colors.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds have some of the best noise-canceling out there. They also sound good. And once again they're being significantly discounted. Several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Bose, have the QuietComfort Buds on sale for $199, matching last month's low price. 

Recently, Bose released a substantial firmware update for the earbuds, adding "full transparency with dynamic noise reduction, new modes for specific activities, Spotify Tap integration, audio controls, easier device switching -- and more." So the buds have been improving over time.

See at Amazon

The biggest downside to the buds is that they're a little beefy and do stick out of your ears. However, a lot of people, including me, love the fit of Bose's StayHear ear tips. Read our full review of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

You can also get some limited-time discounts on a few other Bose earbuds and headphones, though the deal on the QuietComfort Earbuds is arguably the best of the bunch.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $199 ($100 off)

Bose Sport Earbuds: $149 ($30 off)

Now playing: Watch this: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Best noise canceling
6:04