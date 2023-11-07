X

Bose QC Ultra vs. Sony WH-1000XM5: Rivalry Reignited

Bose has brought serious competition to Sony's doorstep with its new QC Ultra Headphones. But is it the new king of the roost?

Jide Akinrinade Video producer
Jide is CNET's video producer for the UK team, based in London. When the reality of actually making it as an actor dawned on him, Jide figured a life behind the camera would be a more obtainable goal. A techie at heart, he is now able to combine his two passions. If he's not at the gym, you can find him chilling with Netflix.
Jide Akinrinade

When it comes to premium consumer headphones, brands don't come much bigger than Sony and Bose. Sony's Flagship WH-1000XM5 has been the reigning champ, picking up CNET's Editors' Choice award, but Bose looks to return fire with its $429 QuietComfort Ultra

With a price that's almost $30 more than the $400 XM5, Bose will have to pull out all the stops to take Sony's crown.

In this video I'll compare the design, features, sound and call quality of each headphone to see exactly which one will take the top spot.

