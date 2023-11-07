Bose QC Ultra vs. Sony WH-1000XM5: Rivalry Reignited

When it comes to premium consumer headphones, brands don't come much bigger than Sony and Bose. Sony's Flagship WH-1000XM5 has been the reigning champ, picking up CNET's Editors' Choice award, but Bose looks to return fire with its $429 QuietComfort Ultra.

With a price that's almost $30 more than the $400 XM5, Bose will have to pull out all the stops to take Sony's crown.

In this video I'll compare the design, features, sound and call quality of each headphone to see exactly which one will take the top spot.