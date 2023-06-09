Boost Infinite Adds iPhone 14 line, New Unlimited Plus Plan As It Exits Beta

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Boost Infinite is finally adding the latest iPhones. On Friday the Dish Network-owned carrier announced that it will begin selling Apple's iPhone 14 line, giving it another device as it looks to compete with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Boost Infinite is Dish's answer to the traditional three wireless carriers, offering postpaid service as opposed to the prepaid option its sister-brand Boost Mobile is known for. With Friday's news Dish is also taking Boost Infinite out of beta and expanding its offerings from a single $25 per month unlimited plan to also include a $50 per month "Unlimited Plus" option.

The $50 per month Plus plan includes the same 30GB of high-speed data and unlimited talk and text, but also includes talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada as well the ability to call or text "over 200 destinations" from the US.

Those with the Plus plan will also be able to get a free iPhone 14 on Boost Infinite with a trade-in of an old phone, so long as that older device turns on, is "working" and isn't lost or stolen. Boost Infinite is not being sold at Boost Mobile's stores, so the carrier you will send a trade-in kit to users.

Like Verizon and AT&T, Boost Infinite will require you to stay with the provider for 36 months, and those who switch out before that period is up will be on the hook for paying off whatever remaining balance is owed on the iPhones.

Similar to its Boost Mobile service, Boost Infinite runs on a combination of wireless networks that includes AT&T and T-Mobile as well as a new 5G network being built by Dish. The latter has pledged to build out a wireless network since it acquired a divested Boost Mobile from T-Mobile during its merger with Sprint in 2020.

While Boost offers service on all three networks, the actual list of devices that can tap into Dish's 5G network remains extremely limited. The iPhone 14 line technically has support for Dish's 5G spectrum (known as Band 70), but the band has yet to be activated inside Apple's phones.

For now, Boost Infinite users will be connecting to AT&T and/or T-Mobile's wireless service with a Boost Infinite spokesperson telling CNET that the carrier "will continue to work with Apple to bring their great products to our network."

The addition of the iPhone 14 to Boost's postpaid lineup comes ahead of a potentially busy week for Dish. The satellite TV provider faces a June 14 deadline by the FCC to cover 70% of the US with its 5G network.